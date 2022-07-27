“You’re feeling, for lack of balance, demoralized”

Father of former governor Camilo Santana (PT), former deputy Eudoro Santana commented on the criticism of presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) of PT. In an exclusive interview with THE PEOPLEEudoro said of the respect he has for pedestrians, but demands balance from him.

“He is feeling, due to lack of balance, perhaps, demoralized because he will not be able to dispute as he imagined, as a third way, for reasons of the political context”, Eudoro told O POVO columnist Henrique Araújo. “He IS a prepared person, he has great value, he could be a great president, but in order to achieve that, he needs to have a minimal balance to add and not disaggregate”, Eudoro added about Ciro.

He also commented on the absence of Senator Cid Gomes (PDT), whose absence Eudoro believes to be decisive. He points out that Cid would not have participated because of Ciro Gomes’ performance. Read in Henrique Araújo’s column.

The full interview will be available this Wednesday at O ​​POVO.

