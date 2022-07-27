Zilu Camargo surprises and sends a message to Wanessa’s ex

This Tuesday (26), Zilu Camargo surprised his followers by posting a message to his ex-son-in-law, Marcus Buaiz. Wanessa’s mother highlighted that, even after her daughter’s controversial divorce, she still maintains a huge affection for the businessman.

“Today is his day! Congratulations, Marcus! May God enlighten your path, with much love, peace and joy! Be happy in your entirety! Happy birthday”, wished Zilu, who published a photo of the businessman with his children, José Marcus and João Francisco.

Recently, the businessman held a celebration at his home and was attended by celebrities such as Thiaguinho, Carol Peixinho and Carlinhos Maia.

“Each one of you represents a lot in my life. Today I am being reborn”, said Marcus Buaiz, ​​moved.

“Celebrating the life of our great brother! You are so important to us, big brother! How wonderful to be with you in such a special moment! We love you!”, said Thiaguinho on social media.

