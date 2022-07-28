1-year-old girl dies of covid-19 days before her younger brother is born: “It seems that our world is falling apart”, parents say – Revista Crescer

+



Next Friday (29) should be a day of celebration for the Edwards family, from the city of Brisbane, Australia. That’s because the couple Krystal and Steven will welcome their second baby on this date. What they didn’t expect was that tragic news would overshadow the moment. Last Sunday (24), they received the news that their eldest daughter, Ruby, 1, had died after testing positive for covid-19.

Krystal, Ruby and Steven (Photo: Playback/Facebook)

“Dear friends and family, it is with great sadness that we announce that our beautiful baby girl Ruby Grace Edwards has turned into a little angel and passed away yesterday, 7/24/2022, at 4:21 pm, just two weeks before her second birthday, surrounded by for his family,” the father wrote in a Facebook post.

In the post, Steven said that the little one tested positive for covid-19 on July 14 and, after that, developed a rare neurological disease called Acute Hemorrhagic Leukoencephalitis. In an attempt to fight the virus, your immune system also ended up attacking the brain and affecting its vital conditions. She received support from the medical staff at Logan and QLD Children’s Hospital, but ten days after her diagnosis, she couldn’t survive.

“This was supposed to be a happy time, when our family would be complete, but now it’s broken. We don’t know how, but we’re going to have to deal with this grief as best we can. All Krystal and I know is that now we have to. be strong to welcome our son. He’s going to need us and we’re going to need him. If you have children, please hug them a little tighter tonight,” said the father.

To help the family through this difficult time, a friend, Sarah Watton, created a virtual crowdfunding to help defray the couple’s expenses. “I’m also dealing with Covid-19 and sleep deprivation. I feel like I had a lot more to say. But I’m deeply moved to know that our Ruby touched so many hearts in the short time she was in this world.”

Little Ruby, 1, passed away due to complications from covid-19 (Photo: Reproduction / Facebook)

