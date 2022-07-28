20-ton rocket is falling and could hit inhabited area

Chinese 20-ton rocket is falling to Earth and could hit inhabited area

A part of a Chinese rocket is falling back to Earth in an uncontrolled descent – ​​and scientists don’t know where it will land. Debris from the massive rover could reach our planet early next week, according to the US Space Command, which is tracking its trajectory.

The 23-ton Long March 5B rocket carrying the Wentian laboratory module took off from Hainan Island on Sunday and successfully docked at China’s orbital outpost on Monday.

After its separation from the station, the rocket began to orbit the Earth in an irregular trajectory as it slowly lost altitude. This makes any prediction about where it will re-enter the atmosphere or where it will land on the planet almost impossible. It is the third time that China’s space agency has allowed a potentially deadly uncontrolled descent.

Even if the rocket falls from the sky largely intact, there is a good chance it will land in the ocean, which covers 70% of the Earth’s surface. Scientists will only have a precise idea of ​​where the thruster will land a few hours after re-entry.

“Unfortunately we cannot predict when or where [o impacto],” said Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics who is tracking the object.

“Such a huge rocket stage should not be left in orbit to make an uncontrolled re-entry; the risk to the public is not great, but it is greater than I am comfortable with,” concluded the astronomer.

Launches carried out by Nasa, SpaceX and Russia’s Roscosmos dispose of their rocket upper stages using controlled re-entries. The waste is directed into Earth’s atmosphere to ensure it breaks up in a remote, uninhabited region of the Pacific Ocean.