“30 days suspension”; Felipão exposes ‘guilty’ in Flamengo and doesn’t shut up about penalty claim in Léo Pereira

the flamingo played a great game against Athletico-PR, he had more possession of the ball, finished many times and took care of all stages of the field, but all this was not enough for the team to leave Maracanã with an advantage. The duel ended in a goalless draw and the classification will be decided in Curitiba, at Arena da Baixada, next month.

Rio’s red-blacks complain too much of one penalty unmarked in the second half. In an aerial ball, Fernandinho holds Léo Pereira’s shirt and almost pulls it off. The TV showed the replay several times and it was clear that there was an infraction, but the referee ordered it to continue and neither did the VAR – with several cameras in the cabin – called the referee to review the play.

In a press conference, Felipe stayed troubled with the flamenguistas’ complaint and made a very controversial statement. According to the coach, who has to feel harmed is Athletico-PR. The commander’s harsh positioning has had a lot of repercussions and angered the fans of Mais Querido do Brasil on the web.

“What? Is Flamengo complaining about something? Pass Gabigol’s move kicking Fernandinho. Pass Arrascaeta’s move. Shameful! It was supposed to get a 30 day suspension. Miraculously, he didn’t break Eric’s leg. That’s hysteria scream”, retorted.

Certainly this line from Felipão will be taken to the game in Curitiba. The rivalry between the two teams grows with each match, especially in the Copa do Brasil. CAP will try to use the strength they have at home, but Flamengo has full conditions to win the classification for the semifinal of the national competition.