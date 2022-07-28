4 years ago, couple left MS to travel the world with Brucutu car – Behavior

Tired of work, Rafael and Mileide started the expedition and visited 17 countries

Rafael and Mileide left Maracaju to travel the world. (Photo: Personal archive)

The trip was supposed to last only two years, but Rafael Rodrigo de Almeida, 39, and Mileide Mossmann, 35, have been on the road for 4 years and 5 months. The couple started the adventure after realizing that work was completely dominating their lives. They left Maracaju, 159 km from Campo Grande, and together they have visited 17 countries so far.

An agronomist, Rafael reports that he was tired of the routine and the constant changes he made due to his job. “We had a very stressful work life and we decided to focus more on the personal side. My job has always brought me a lot of stress and people have been changing so intensely,” he says.

The fascination of discovering new places, according to Mileide, was something the two had in common. “We always liked to travel, we started taking short trips in Brazil, we bought a tent, camped and started enjoying it. He decided that we were going to change lives and in two months we left”, he recalls.

Brucutu is the car and favorite of the couple, who have been traveling since 2018. (Photo: Personal archive)

In March 2018, the two left home, took the Land Rover nicknamed Brucutu and started touring the Brazilian coast. The desire to acquire new experiences and live better were what motivated the tourist expedition called Land Roots.

In addition to the new experiences, the couple went around the world with the purpose of developing a different project. That’s what Raphael says. “We wanted to know new places, take a sabbatical, add knowledge and get to know agriculture throughout the Americas. My wife is very curious about the food business and we started to gather information about the local cuisine. This ended up forming the field-to-table project,” he highlights.

After traveling along the Brazilian coast, they began the international expedition. The neighboring countries of Brazil were the first destinations where the couple visited. “We did the coastline in six months until we were able to go beyond the extreme south in Ushuaia, in 2019”, recalls Rafael.

Together, the agronomist and the physical therapist visited 17 countries. (Photo: Personal archive)

Bolivia and Peru were other destinations, and in the latter country the physical therapist took the opportunity to take a cooking course. Mileide comments on how they get resources. “We work in exchange. In Peru, I had a physiotherapy session to exchange for accommodation. As the farm staff welcomes us, we always have things to eat, which is a big savings for us”, she points out.

The couple ensures that Brucutu serves as accommodation. For this reason, according to the agronomist, they often prefer to sleep in the car or in tents. “It depends on the place and how safe we ​​feel. If we are in a small town, we sleep in the car and if we go to a waterfall, we sleep in the tent”, he explains.

Amid the expedition, like many people, Rafael and Mileide were taken by surprise by the pandemic. At the time, he says it was necessary to rent a residence. “We spent the pandemic in Central America, it was complicated, we had to find a place to stay. We couldn’t stay on the beach, we rented a house in the middle of the countryside and shared it with a couple of Brazilian travelers,” he says.

In June of this year, they met the ‘Magic Bus’, in the USA. (Photo: Personal archive)

At the moment, they are in a city located 15 km from Vancouver, Canada. “It’s the first time we’re in this part of Canada. We’re going to cross the US border in the next few days”, reveals the engineer.

As some of the country’s regions have already done, they plan to pass through the missing ones. “We missed the west coast of the United States and thus embarking back to Brazil, because it makes no sense to drive back. We are obliged to put the car in the container”, says Rafael.

The adventurers passed through the United States, Canada, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Portugal, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador and four other countries.

On Instagram, travelers share all about the expedition. (Photo: Personal archive)

With a new perspective on life, Mileide says she learned the importance of valuing things. “I think it changes people’s minds a lot from valuing what is simple, what you can do and appreciate. Every place we go there is always something good for us to enjoy. Today our exchange is much more intense, we give ourselves more, we are much more open and available”, she emphasizes.

Rafael completes his wife’s answer and guarantees that everything they learned will be carried forward. “It’s being happy with what we have, giving value to people, dedicating time to the people who are close to us. We rescued this on the trip and will take it to the future. It’s that famous phrase: ‘Are you working to live or living to work how much do you enjoy life?

On Instagram, they journal about the Land Roots expedition. Who wants to follow, the profile is @landroots. On another account, Mileide shares the recipes she is learning from the gastronomic project, the profile is @cozinhabrucutu.

While traveling, Mileide develops a gastronomic project. (Photo: Personal archive)

follow the Side B on Instagram @ladobcgoficial, Facebook and twitter. Do you have a guide to suggest? Post on social media or straight from the streets via WhatsApp (67) 99669-9563 (call here).

Check out the image gallery: