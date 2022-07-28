66-year-old man is fourth cured of HIV in the world – News









A hospital in California (United States) announced this Wednesday (27) that a 66-year-old man has been in remission for more than a year and five months from HIV, which causes AIDS, after receiving a stem cell transplant and interrupting treatment for the disease. In practice, this means that he has been cured all this time.

“When I was diagnosed with HIV in 1988, like many others, I thought it was a death sentence,” said the man, who chose to remain anonymous, in a statement released by City of Hope Hospital.

He added: “I never thought I would live to see the day when I no longer have HIV.”











The patient had lived with the disease for more than 30 years and was considered the longest case of a person with HIV to reach a cure. The remission procedure began after a stem cell transplant to treat a type of blood cancer most prevalent in HIV-positive people, AML (acute myeloid leukemia).

Aged 63 at the time, the man received cells from a voluntary stem cell donor with a rare genetic mutation called CCR5 delta 32, which contains the homozygote that makes people resistant to most strains of the HIV virus.

This is because this virus usually uses the CCR5 protein as a “gateway” to invade immune cells and attack the immune system. However, individuals with this mutation have this pathway blocked, which prevents the virus from replicating.

“He saw many of his friends die of AIDS in the early days of the disease and faced a lot of stigma when he was diagnosed with HIV in 1988. But now he can celebrate this medical milestone. We can’t find evidence of HIV replication in your system,” says Professor Jana Dickter, from the City of Hope’s infectious disease division.











In addition to achieving the feat of being the oldest patient with HIV and blood cancer to undergo a transplant, he was the first to achieve remission of both diseases at that age.

“This patient had a high risk of AML relapse, which makes his remission all the more remarkable,” said City of Hope hematologist Ahmed Aribi.







Preparing for the transplant





The man underwent three different, less intensive therapies to go into cancer remission before receiving the allogeneic transplant (better tolerated by older people). The process is necessary so as not to cause complications.

According to Aribi, the patient had no serious medical problems after the transplant.

After approval by an institutional review board, the individual stopped, in March 2021, from taking antiretrovirals used by HIV patients – he could have discontinued use earlier, but he wanted to be vaccinated against Covid-19.







Next steps





The City of Hope claims that it continues to monitor the patient on an ongoing basis and that the case marks a major advance in the treatment of the disease with stem cells.

“As this patient was the oldest to receive a stem cell transplant [dos quatro pacientes da história], lived longer with HIV before their transplant, and received the least immunosuppressive therapy, we now have evidence that if the right stem cell donor is found for patients living with HIV who develop blood cancer, we may be able to use regimen options newer and less intensive chemotherapy to try to achieve a double remission. This could open up new opportunities for older patients living with HIV and blood cancer,” says the professor.

Researchers should continue to look for ways to act directly on the CCR5 protein based on less invasive therapies such as genetics.







Remember the third case of healing

The third person to achieve a cure for HIV was a woman, after receiving an umbilical cord stem cell transplant during treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. In her case, when the news broke, she had not had the virus in her blood for 14 months.

The woman had been using antiretroviral drugs for four years when she discovered AML and underwent chemotherapy, in which the leukemia remitted. Then, she received the stem cell transplant, but her HIV levels were still detectable at that time, although they were under control.

However, in 2017, after receiving a supplement of cells from an adult donor, a relative, called haplo cells, HIV was no longer detected.

In two other cases, remission of the HIV virus was observed before that of this woman. The first case was that of the so-called “Berlin patient”, considered cured for 12 years – until he died of leukemia in September 2020. The second, called the “London patient”, has been in HIV remission for more than 30 months. .



