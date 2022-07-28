95% of sexually transmitted cases

Brazil registered 607 cases of monkeypox until last Friday (22/07). The balance is more than double verified on the 9th, when there were 218 confirmed diagnoses across the country. Only the state of São Paulo accumulated 590 cases until this Monday (25/07).

A new survey analyzed 528 cases of the disease and concluded that 95% of infections occurred during sexual contact. The disease is not considered a sexually transmitted infection (STI), but is spread mainly by contacts during sex in this new outbreak, considered a public emergency of global concern by the WHO (World Health Organization).

The new study was published last Thursday (7/21) in the New England Journal of Medicine. The 528 cases analyzed in the survey were registered in 16 countries – Brazil is not part of the sample – between April and June this year.

The vast majority of those infected were gay or bisexual men – they represented 98% of the participants. Clarissa Damaso, who did not sign the study and is a virologist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, says that this demographic profile was already observed in most countries with new diagnoses of the disease.

The WHO had also warned that the spread of the disease occurs mainly in men who have sex with other men. According to the organization, 90% of confirmed cases are in this population – a percentage close to that found in the new research.

In the newly published study, semen from 32 patients was analyzed for the presence of monkeypox DNA, the virus that causes monkeypox. Of this number, 29 recorded the presence of the pathogen. Other research had already identified the virus in the semen of patients. However, none have identified the active virus in semen or vaginal fluid, says Damaso.

