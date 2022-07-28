A week after Lisca’s arrival, Santos dispenses with a name that was at the club for a long time

Santos is in ninth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 26 points, and was eliminated from all competitions.

Lisca, Santos coach (Photo: Getty Images)
A week after agreeing with Lisca to be the team’s new coach, the saints dismissed the assistant technician Marcelo Fernandes, who had been with the club since 2010. He took over Peixe as an interim member several times, twice this year, following the departures of Fábio Carille and Fabián Bustos. The announcement was made this Wednesday (27), on Santos’ social networks.

“I had already been talking to the president. It’s time to try new paths. I gave my contribution to Santos, a club that I have been very fond of since I was a child and that projected my career”declared Marcelo Fernandes, in an interview with Santos’ official channels.

The numbers of the former assistant do Peixe are as follows: 45 games, 20 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. Marcelo Fernandes was Santos’ commander in winning the 2015 Paulista Championship, beating Palmeiras on penalties in the decision. He worked with important names in the club’s history, such as Neymar, Robinho and Ganso.

Lisca debuted with a draw at Santos

Last weekend, Peixe drew 0-0 with Fortaleza in Castelão, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The team is in ninth place in the table and has all week to train for the duel against Fluminense, next Monday (1st).

