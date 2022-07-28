Aaron misses a goal, and Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe is eliminated in the pre-Champions League – Flamengo – News and Flamengo match

Brazilian midfielder did not score a player from the Dynamo Kiev team (UCR)

A few weeks ago at Fenerbahçe (TUR), Willian Arão played in his first Champions League. After a goalless draw in the first leg, the Turkish team hosted Dynamo Kiev (UCR). With Jorge Jesus on the edge of the field, the ex-Flamengo’s team was defeated in extra time, the Portuguese coach saying goodbye to European competition still in the preliminary phase. The newly-hired midfielder on the recommendation of the Portuguese coach even missed one of the goals.

The first goal of the Ukrainian team had the participation of the Brazilian, who did not score the player Vitali Buyalskyy, who took advantage of the freedom to send the ball to the back of the net.. The midfielder took the zero off the score and made Fenerbahçe had to run after the result at home. It was no use, Jorge Jesus’ team lost and ended up being eliminated from the Champions League.

Watch the bid video:

Dynamo Kiev eliminating Fenerbahce with that goal. Look at William Aaron TROOTING. Amazing how he just watches the play until the goal. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wF5M6ttZzy — Nacao News (@NacaoNews) July 27, 2022

Starter since the beginning of the match, the midfielder had influence in the goal for not having accompanied the midfielder of the Ukrainian team, who took the front of the play to score. Fenerbahçe’s goal was scored at the end of the second half, in the 88th minute, by defender Attila Szalai. With the score 1 to 1, the match went to extra time, William Arão was substituted in the 95th minute for a defender to enter. In the extra time, the Turkish team saw favoritism go away with after Oleksandr Karavaev scored for Dynamo Kiev, scoring the 2-1 for the visiting team.

The first game between the teams was against Dynamo Kiev and took place in Poland, due to the war between Ukraine and Russia. In the first match, marked by Arão’s debut at Fenerbahçe, the result was a goalless draw. On that occasion, the 30-year-old midfielder started and played the full 90 minutes. Eliminated early from the Champions League, the Turkish team sees the planning of the season compromised.