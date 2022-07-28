Actor dies a day after family announced false death – Entertainment

Actor Tony Dow, known for playing Wally Cleaver in the series Leave it to Beaver, died, aged 77, on the morning of this Wednesday (27) – the day after the family announced a false death. He was in hospice care for liver cancer and had previously battled depression for 20 years.

Confirmation of the actor’s death took place on his official Facebook. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, son of Tony, that Tony passed away this morning, with his loving family at his side to support him on this journey,” the statement said.

The statement also offered condolences to the actor’s family: “Our hearts go out to Tony’s wife Lauren, who will miss her 42-year-old soulmate. his best friend. With his daughter-in-law, Melissa, who loved him like his own father. With his granddaughter, Tyla, who will undoubtedly carry her grandfather’s kind soul. With brother Dion and sister-in-law, Judy, and with all your family and friends.”

Furthermore, Tony’s son stated that although the moment is very sad, he takes comfort because his father is in a better place: “He was the best father anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice.” reason, my best friend, my best man at my wedding and my hero”.

Dow was born in Los Angeles, California, and in addition to his famous role in Leave it to Beaverwhich was successful between the years 1957 to 1963, he appeared in series like General Hospital, Mr. NovakNever Too YoungLassieLoveAmerican StyleSquare Peg and The Love Boat. His last job was in Dickie Roberts: Former Child Starin 2003.



