Actor dies a day after wrong family announcement of death

Tony Dow, the actor and director whose death was wrongly announced yesterday, died today at the age of 77. A post on Tony’s social media confirmed that the artist, who was in palliative care due to liver cancer, died this morning alongside his family.

“Tony died this morning with his loving family at his side to support him on this journey. We know the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” the publication reads.

Christopher, the actor’s only child, paid tribute to his father in the statement: “Although today is a very sad day, I find comfort and peace in knowing he is in a better place. He was the best father anyone could have. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man at my wedding and my hero,” he said.

“My wife said something powerful and it shows what kind of a man he was. She said, ‘Tony was such a kind man. He had such a big heart and I’ve never heard him say anything bad or negative about anyone,'” he concluded. .

Born in Los Angeles, California (USA), Tony Dow rose to prominence and fame thanks to the role of Wally Cleaver in “I Leave It To Beaver”, which was a hit from 1957 to 1963. He also appeared in series such as “General Hospital”, “Mr. Novak”, “Never Too Young”, “Lassie”, “Love, “American Style”, “Square Pegs” and “The Love Boat”. Child Star” in 2003.

Before the cancer, Dow, according to the website “Variety”, struggled with depression for 20 years and recorded self-help videos entitled “Beating the Blues” to help combat the disorder. He was married for 42 years to Lauren and, in addition to his wife, leaves a son, Christopher.