Adhesion of GDP and jurists to pro-ballot manifestos increases Bolsonaro’s isolation in attacks on elections

Pro-democracy manifestos articulated by business leaders and the legal environment gained even more strength with adhesions such as the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), and one of the documents already exceeds 100 thousand signatures, including agribusiness sectors, a segment in which President Jair Bolsonaro has strong support. Yesterday, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), broke the silence on the matter and affirmed to trust the electoral system, increasing the isolation of the president of the Palácio do Planalto. On another front, the president of the Superior Military Court (STM), Luís Carlos Gomes Mattos, said that it is not the role of the Armed Forces to supervise elections.

Lira had been one of the few authorities not to comment on the attacks made by the president at an event held ten days ago at Palácio da Alvorada, with foreign ambassadors. On the occasion, Bolsonaro criticized the electoral system and reiterated his confrontational stance with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

— I gave more than 20 messages, worldwide and internally, that I have always been in favor of democracy and transparent elections and that I trust the electoral system. It doesn’t need any public or political movement (for) this to present itself in a way that is always necessary. Institutions in Brazil are strong, they are perennial and they are not and will never be social networks,” said Lira.

In a sign of concern about Bolsonaro’s isolation, the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, met yesterday with the president of the TSE, Edson Fachin, in a meeting in which, according to reports to the GLOBEhe sought to “stretch” the relationship between the Electoral Court and the Planalto and claimed to trust the electoral system.

Another reaction to Bolsonaro’s attacks on the electoral system and institutions is being articulated by the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Josué Gomes da Silva, through a manifesto entitled “In Defense of Democracy and Justice” , which received Febraban’s adhesion yesterday, as anticipated by the GLOBE. Gomes has defended that the document should not be seen as electoral support for any presidential candidate. He is the son of José Alencar, former vice president during Lula’s terms.

The text gathers institutional signatures, unlike the “Letter to Brazilians” articulated by jurists and by the Law School of the University of São Paulo (USP). This other document, published on Tuesday, has already exceeded 100,000 signatures, including that of 12 former STF ministers, in addition to businessmen, politicians and artists.

“Letter”

The manifestos do not mention Bolsonaro, but both have the same intention: to show that any attacks on institutions and the rule of law are not supported by civil society.

In response to these articulations, Bolsonaro said yesterday that he does not need “any letter” to say that he “defends democracy” nor signs of support from “whoever” to show that the path is “democracy, freedom and freedom”. respect for the Constitution”.

The Fiesp manifest is still under negotiation and should be released next week. It will be read on August 11, at an event at the USP Law School. On the same day, another public act, in the same place, will be attended by former STF minister Celso de Mello, who will read the “Letter to Brazilians”. And on August 1st, in Rio, leaders from, among others, PT, PSDB, PSD, Cidadania, PV and PSOL will act in defense of Electoral Justice and non-violence.

— The tone of the manifesto is balanced. We call attention so that, in this polarized electoral process, the institutions work and that we preserve the democratic rule of law, with respect between the Powers – says Venilton Tadini, from the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries (Abdib), about the document of the Fiesp.

According to lawyer and member of the Commission Arns Oscar Vilhena Vieira, the business document was articulated by the president of Fiesp and the Committee for the Defense of Democracy, formed by Vilhena himself and by, among others, sociologist Neca Setúbal; the former president of the Central Bank Arminio Fraga; political scientist Maria Hermínia Tavares de Almeida; and former minister Raul Jungmann.

suspended divergences

In this same committee are figures who have been opponents in Brazilian politics, such as former justice ministers Miguel Reale Júnior, one of the proponents of the impeachment request against Dilma Rousseff, and José Eduardo Cardozo, who defended the former president in the removal process. .

— It is a text with broad participation of segments of industry, agribusiness and the financial sector. It must be comprehensive and say that attacks on the electoral system, the courts and their ministers will not be accepted,” says Vilhena.

The document already has the support of the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries (Abiove), whose chairman of the board is former Minister of Agriculture Blairo Maggi (PP); the American Chamber of Commerce for Brazil (Amcham), chaired by Luiz Pretti (ex-Cargill); and the Institute of Studies for Industrial Development (Iedi), which has businessman Dan Ioschpe as chairman of the board.

In a note, Febraban informed that support for the manifesto was decided by the majority of the members of its governance bodies. The federation brings together 116 banks, including Itaú Unibanco, Bradesco, Santander, Safra and BTG Pactual.

Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal, also associated with Febraban, voted against joining the text because they saw it as a political act of criticism of Bolsonaro.