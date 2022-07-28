Advancing Dividends May Be Good Now, But What Next?

More money should trickle into the pockets of state-owned shares this year. This is because the Ministry of Economy asked the four largest state-owned companies controlled by the Union – Petrobras (PETR3 and PETR4), BNDES, Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Caixa – to evaluate the possibility of anticipating the payment of new dividends to the federal government.

The idea is to use the federal state dividends that the government would receive only next year to fund part of the benefits package that increased the minimum amount of Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600, doubled the value of the gas voucher and created “vouchers ” for truck drivers and taxi drivers. All this generated an additional expense of R$ 41.25 billion for the Union until the end of the year.

“Apparently the state-owned companies will agree to pay dividends in advance. Petrobras will release its balance sheet tomorrow (28) and should already announce dividends”, says Pedro Galdi, an analyst at Mirae Asset.

But this is good?

For Guilherme Rebouças, partner of OBB Capital, advancing dividends is always good for the investor, but there is a risk of the government accelerating the payment of dividends and putting pressure on companies’ cash, causing a negative impact.

According to Régis Chinchila and Luis Novaes, from the Terra Investimentos analysis team, Petrobras and Banco do Brasil have more capacity to generate cash to support this advance.

Galdi agrees. “In the case of Petrobras, cash generation is strong and supports”, he says. BB’s, according to him, too.