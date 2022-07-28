After requests, Paula Fernandes shocks fans by sunbathing, prancing: “Print is forbidden?”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/AazHB7kvI30/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/AazHB7kvI30/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/AazHB7kvI30/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/AazHB7kvI30″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

The countryman is on! Paula Fernandes, countryman and digital influencer, decided to take advantage of the sun to renew her bikini brand this Wednesday afternoon (27). In the photos shared on her official Instagram, the celebrity bet on a more minimalist bikini.

“Under the Ibiza sun,” he wrote in the publication’s caption. In the clicks, Paula Fernandes shows her cracked shape and good shape, which her fans are more than used to, while she enjoys a beautiful day at the pool. Currently, the countrywoman has surpassed the mark of 4.5 million followers on her Instagram.

“Wow, how beautiful!!!”, praised a follower in the comments field. “Am I the only one who thinks this woman is a queen, my god?”, asked another one, complementing it with some heart emojis.

Paula Fernandes gives advice to children who want to start a career in music

During an interview given to Gshow, Paula Fernandes, always motivating new talents, decided to give important advice to children who want to start their career in music.

“My advice to all children who wish to enter the artistic career is that they do not stop being children. It is very important to have a good family base and to know how to conciliate school, games and singing or studying the musical instrument of your choice”, said Paula Fernandes.

“From my experience, skipping steps is not healthy for anyone. To become a great artist, you need balance, discipline, dedication and talent”, concluded the sertaneja.

