After tanning a giant butt, Larissa Manoela makes daring choreography: “Put it into the game”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/AazHB7kvI30/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/AazHB7kvI30/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/AazHB7kvI30/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/AazHB7kvI30″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Dance a lot! Larissa Manoela, global actress and digital influencer, left fans impressed with her dancing skills, and made it clear to fans this Wednesday afternoon (27).

+ Larissa Manoela tans her giant butt by the pool: “Recharging your energies”

“I just want to see,” he wrote in the publication’s caption. Larissa Manoela bet on a more than flashy look on her official TikTok and took the opportunity to dance, right after getting a nice tan on her toned body. Currently, the actress has already hit the mark of 25.5 million followers.

“I love this woman so much, guys! The joy she has even dancing…”, pointed out a fan in the comments field. “Guys, Larissa Manoela has the face of the love of my life”, joked one more.

@larissamanoelaI just want to see 👀♬ Kikando and Me Looking – MC Braz & MC Tairon

Larissa Manoela says she still feels a little insecure about her career as an actress

During an interview given to Quem magazine, Larissa Manoela commented more about her career in soap operas and stated that, despite being well praised for her work in ‘Além da Illusion’, she still feels a little insecure.

“We sometimes suffer from anxiety, thinking we won’t be able to do it. Upon arrival, we were able to do and flow. The reality of the soap opera is not the same reality that we are used to. Despite being young, I know I still have a lot to learn”, said Larissa Manoela.

The muse also commented on the relationship with the fans who saw her grow in front of the cameras: “My fans comment that I live one of the best phases of my life and I really like to value the present, to live here and now. We don’t know tomorrow. My fans keep cheering and cheering for me. In addition, they are happy to watch this soap opera. They will understand why I consider that I am living the best phase of my life”.

READ MORE ABOUT LARISSA MANOELA:

+ Larissa Manoela shows off a new short dress and is almost unable to ‘hide’ flashy volume

+ André Luiz reveals an unusual detail in a dating request to Larissa Manoela: “It had to be”

+ Larissa Manoela tans her giant butt by the pool: “Recharging your energies”