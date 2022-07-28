After the end of Dani Calabresa’s contract with Globo, Marcius Melhem does not keep quiet and sends an alleged indirect to the comedian

The comedian no longer has a fixed contract with the broadcaster and will receive per work produced

Photos: Reproduction/Rede Globo and Reproduction/Record TV
This Tuesday (27th), Dani Pepperoni had your fixed contract terminated by Rede Globo, after seven years. However, the comedian will continue working at the station. Now, however, the presenter will have a job per work, a bond that has been spread by the company and being adopted by several celebrities.

Rekindling a controversy with the comedian, who celebrated the news was Marcius Melhem, the channel’s former director of humor. He was fired from Rede Globo after a series of allegations of harassment within the company. Dani Pepperoni was one of the victims to denounce the comedian.

On his official Twitter profile, Marcius Melhem posted a gif with a scene from The Morning Show. In the image, actress Jennifer Aniston appears saying the phrase “It’s time for you to go home”. In the caption, he put world and arrow emojis, implying that the world goes round.

Even though it seems like an innocent publication, Marcius Melhem referenced in an old post by Dani Calabresa. At the time of the resignation of the former director of humor at Rede Globo, which took place in August 2020, the presenter also chose the same meme to publish.

