Aid Brazil in 2023 should remain in the amount of BRL 600

President Jair Bolsonaro said, in an interview with CNN Brasil on the 19th, that he intends to maintain the new value of the Brazil aid next year, if reelected. “We will keep the value of Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 600 in 2023 within fiscal responsibility”, said the president at Palácio da Alvorada.

Grant of R$ 600 approved until December

Auxílio Brasil was being paid in installments of R$ 400. However, with the approval by the National Congress of the PEC, which allowed an increase of R$ 200 in the amount paid for the social program, until December of this year, the more than 18 million beneficiary families will now receive R$ 600 to cover their expenses.

The approved PEC authorized the Bolsonaro government to spend more than BRL 41.2 billion on social benefits this year, such as the increase granted in Auxílio Brasil and aid to truck drivers and taxi drivers due to the increase in fuel prices. It is estimated that by December, the expansion in the payment of Auxílio Brasil will cost R$ 26 billion to the public coffers.

Value for 2023

In an interview with CNN Brasil, the President of the Republic stated that he intends to maintain the amount of R$ 600 for the year 2023, as long as there is a possibility within the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

However, the budget proposal that will be sent to the National Congress until August 31 foresees a value of R$ 400. Thus, if any change is made, the members of the government’s economic team say it will only happen next year.

Lula also intends to keep the value at R$ 600

The presidential candidate and former president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said in an interview with Correio Braziliense that he intends to make permanent the amount of R$ 600 paid by Auxílio Brasil if he is elected in October. According to him, the PT would like this to be the amount paid for social benefits since 2020.