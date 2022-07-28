Albert Einstein Hospital offers postgraduate studies for SUS professionals

O Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein offers a postgraduate course in management and operational excellence for professionals in the SUS. The initiative is free and is part of the Institutional Development Support Program of the Unified Health System (SUS), carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

The program is already underway and aims to include 300 professionals by 2023, divided into five groups. Currently, 200 students already participate in the classes, which take place both in person and online. In the course, students learn strategy, innovation, routine management, healthcare value chain, leadership and operational excellence.

+ Albert Einstein’s R$700 million teaching and research complex

At the end of the project, the students will visit the Einstein Realistic Simulation Center, in São Paulo, where training and face-to-face classes are held. In addition to the classes, the professionals also carry out a tutoring and visit the participating hospitals to monitor the applied projects led by the students. The professionals are selected through an internal dissemination of the Ministry of Health to the regional ones and, from these, to the public hospitals that indicate the students with the profile for the course.

“The gains for the SUS are very significant as the institutions themselves begin to recognize their deficiencies and work to reduce or eliminate waste”, says Eduardo Nascimento, coordinator of the project at Einstein.