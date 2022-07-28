Allan dos Santos is sentenced to 1 year and seven months for slander

posted on 07/28/2022 11:21



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press – 6/16/20)

Bolsonarista blogger Allan dos Santos was sentenced to one year and seven months in prison for slander against filmmaker Estella Renner. The decision is from the 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul (TJ-RS) this Wednesday (27/7) and provides for the execution of the sentence in an open initial regime.

The conviction, in the second instance, refers to a video from December 2017 in which Allan dos Santos says that the filmmaker is responsible for “destroying the family and the lives of our little children”. In addition, he said that Renner would have been responsible for “putting marijuana in the mouths of young people”.

The speech referred to the exposure Queermuseu – Cartographies of difference in Brazilian art, held in Porto Alegre by Santander Cultural, in 2017, which dealt with the LGBTQIA+ theme. The exhibition was closed in a hurry due to pressure from groups that said it was an apology for pedophilia.

“The existence of the facts that offend the plaintiff’s honor is substantiated by the documents annexed to the criminal complaint, in particular the attachment of the video in which the offenses would have been pronounced and the notarial minutes of the content of the images”, said, in the sentence, the judge Jayme Weingartner Neto.

The blogger’s preventive detention has already been determined by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the investigation that investigates an alleged criminal organization for the production of fake news against Supreme Court ministers. The blogger is on the run.