Amapazão 2022: players from five clubs appear in the selection chosen by the ge Amapá | amapaense championship

After 32 games, all followed in Real Time, the ge Amapá chose the selection of Amapazão 2022 (see below).
THE most players are part of the finalist clubsbeing 6 of the champion Train and 2 of the runner-up Independent-AP. The exceptions are semifinalists players Santos-AP and Santanain addition to Ypiranga-APwhich was eliminated in the first round.
AMAPAZÃO SELECTION 2022
- GOALKEEPER
Dida – Train
- DEFENDERS
oiapoque (Santana)
Gilmar (Train)
- SIDE
Alexandre Pinho (Train)
Rafael Santana (Independent-AP)
- SOCKS
Lucas Rondineles (Independent-AP)
Dudu (Train)
Tharcio (Train)
- ATTACKS
Aleilson (Train)
Lucian (Santos-AP)
Tony Love (Ypiranga-AP)
elected by ge Amapá, The revelation of the championship is the defender Oiapoque (Santana) and coach of the year, Sandro Macapá (Train), for the second year in a row.
Other highlights of the competition, awarded by the Amapaense Football Federation (FAF), also appear in the championship selection.
- best goalkeeper: Dida (Train)
- Gunner: Tony Love (Ypiranga-AP), scorer of 7 goals.
Tharcio
23 years
attacking midfielder
Amapazão Champion
Train – 2022
Tharcio – star of Amapazão 2022 — Photo: Félix Alencar/@fute_pixel
The editor, Rodrigo Juarezthe reporter for the Amazon Network, Kelison Neves and the reporter for CBN Macapá (93.3 FM), Daian Andrade.