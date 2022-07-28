Amapazão 2022: players from five clubs appear in the selection chosen by the ge Amapá | amapaense championship

After 32 games, all followed in Real Time, the ge Amapá chose the selection of Amapazão 2022 (see below).

THE most players are part of the finalist clubsbeing 6 of the champion Train and 2 of the runner-up Independent-AP. The exceptions are semifinalists players Santos-AP and Santanain addition to Ypiranga-APwhich was eliminated in the first round.

AMAPAZÃO SELECTION 2022

GOALKEEPER

Dida – Train

– Train DEFENDERS

oiapoque (Santana)

Gilmar (Train)

(Santana) (Train) SIDE

Alexandre Pinho (Train)

Rafael Santana (Independent-AP)

(Train) (Independent-AP) SOCKS

Lucas Rondineles (Independent-AP)

Dudu (Train)

Tharcio (Train)

(Independent-AP) (Train) (Train) ATTACKS

Aleilson (Train)

Lucian (Santos-AP)

Tony Love (Ypiranga-AP)

elected by ge Amapá, The revelation of the championship is the defender Oiapoque (Santana) and coach of the year, Sandro Macapá (Train), for the second year in a row.

Other highlights of the competition, awarded by the Amapaense Football Federation (FAF), also appear in the championship selection.

best goalkeeper : Dida (Train)

: Dida (Train) Gunner: Tony Love (Ypiranga-AP), scorer of 7 goals.

Tharcio

23 years

attacking midfielder

Amapazão Champion

Train – 2022

2 of 2 Tharcio – star of Amapazão 2022 — Photo: Félix Alencar/@fute_pixel Tharcio – star of Amapazão 2022 — Photo: Félix Alencar/@fute_pixel