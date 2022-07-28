Ambev (ABEV3) has adjusted profit of 3.08 billion in the 2nd quarter, up 4.2%; volumes rise as cost pressures persist

Ambev (ABEV3) posted adjusted profit of R$3.0858 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a growth of 4.2% compared to R$2.9627 billion in 2Q21, the company said on Thursday ( 28). The performance, according to the beverage company, was driven by growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), partially offset by higher financial expenses.

Adjusted (organic) Ebitda rose 17.6% year-on-year, to R$5.538 billion, while reported increased 4.7% on the same basis of comparison.

“Growth was driven by revenue performance, which, as anticipated, continues to grow ahead of Ebitda due to commodity hurdles impacting Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) and ongoing inflationary pressures,” the company said.

Organic net revenue increased by 19.6% and reported growth by 14.5% on the same basis of comparison, to R$ 17.989 billion. The company highlights the volume performance and growth in net revenue per hectoliter (“NOR/hl”) of 12.7%.

“Net revenue grew in most of our business units: NAB [bebidas não-alcoólicas] Brazil +43.3%, Latin America South (LAS – Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and Chile) +40.4%, Beer Brazil +22.7% and Canada +3.2%, while in CAC it was reduced by 0.2%”, he pointed out.

Total organic volume was up 6.1% year-on-year, led by NAB Brasil (+16.2%), Cerveja Brasil (+8.5%) and Latin America South (“LAS”) (+1.5 %), and supported by the continued return of out-of-home occasions. Volumes from Canada and Central America and the Caribbean (“CAC”) decreased by 2.9% and 10.5%, respectively.

cost pressure

In the quarter, Ambev delivered more than 40 million hectoliters, a record for a second quarter, he said.

“Despite rising inflation in our markets, our commercial strategy continued to drive our revenue performance as the recovery in away-from-home occasions continued,” he said.

Volume grew 6.1% on a consolidated basis, mainly driven by Brazil, where continued premiumization, core resilience and continued development of core plus innovations resulted in an 8.5% growth in beer volume, while volume of NAB increased 16.2%, driven by distribution leveraged by BEES and consistent commercial strategy, highlighted the company.

Performance in LAS remained in line with previous trends, with volume growing 1.5%, helped by Bolivia, which continues to recover from sequential waves of infections caused by COVID-19, the company highlighted.

“On the other hand, we remain attentive to developments in the macroenvironment in the region that could harm our business, especially in Argentina”, he emphasizes.

In CAC (Central America and the Caribbean – 11 countries in total: El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua, among others) and Canada, volume performance was negative. “At CAC, the Dominican Republic was still impacted by the shortage of glass bottles mainly in April and part of May, while in Panama, in addition to dealing with supply problems, we face a change in the short-term competitive dynamics”, he highlights.

In Canada, despite the reopening taking place after the end of restrictions generated by COVID-19, the business was still impacted by a weak industry.

“Commodities continued to be a driving factor, leading to a 17.8% increase in COGS/hl excluding depreciation and amortization in the quarter. Meanwhile, SG&A grew 17.7%, mainly impacted by inflationary pressure associated with higher investments in sales and marketing, but partially offset by lower variable compensation provision. As a result, adjusted Ebitda increased by 17.6%”, reinforces the company.

