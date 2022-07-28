Ambev has NEW effective job vacancies across the country

THE ambev, a fully Brazilian company and a benchmark in beverage production, recently announced the hiring of new employees. To become an employee, you will need to meet the minimum criteria and have easy access to units that have available vacancies. Keep reading and follow all the information necessary to complete your registration.

Ambev announces the opening of new work positions

Created in 1999, the ambev is a national highlight in producing beverages. In search of new professionals, the company recently opened new positions to be filled by residents of different regions of the country. To apply, it will be crucial to meet the established criteria, and to have skills within the chosen areas, in this way the chances of being hired increase.

The company’s employees have salaries above the market average, in addition to several advantages in the employment contract, including dental plan, medical plan, direct sales of products from the factory, Christmas basket and toys for the children, gympass and private pension.

All vacancies can be filled by candidates with disabilities, regardless of color, gender, race, sexual orientation or ethnicity, aiming to further increase diversity and inclusion within all available sectors.

Follow the vacancies and regions open for registration:

Junior level analysts for the Logistics sector — Jaguariúna;

Tax Legal Analysts — Jaguariúna;

Apprentice — various units in the country;

Planning Coordinators — Camaçari;

Franchise Coordinators — Fortaleza;

Financial Analyst — Ponta Grossa.

See also: Grupo SRM publishes job vacancies; check the positions

how to sign up

Interested in joining the company ambevmust meet all the criteria and fill out their registration form through the Gupy platform, by clicking on the participation link.

Follow all the information from News Contests.