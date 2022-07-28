Amid internal disputes, MDB officializes Simone Tebet’s candidacy for the presidency | Elections 2022

In a virtual convention, the MDB made official this Wednesday (27) the candidacy of senator Simone Tebet (MS) for the Presidency of the Republic in this year’s elections. The score in the party’s internal vote was 262 votes in favor and 9 against.

National conventions mark confirmation of a candidate. According to the calendar set by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the period runs from July 20 to August 5. After the convention, the party is able to register the candidacy — the deadline is August 15th.

“The candidacy of the future President of the Republic of Brazil was approved by 97% of our convention. Today, we announce this result, with great joy. , said the national president of the party, Baleia Rossi (SP).

“Today we present to the Brazilian people a balanced, moderate alternative, an alternative to the poles that are placed and that unfortunately do not give answers to our country. Simone Tebet’s candidacy is a candidacy for national pacification. The Brazilian people want peace”.

Delegates from Amazonas, Ceará, Piauí and Bahia, representatives of states considered “lulistas”, participated in the vote. Only Alagoas and Paraíba did not register votes. In total, 182 of the 279 delegates eligible to vote participated. The number of votes is greater than the number of voters because some delegates are entitled to more than one vote.

Also this Wednesday, at a convention in Brasília, the federation formed by PSDB and Citizenship formalized its support for Simone Tebet’s candidacy.

Datafolha poll released in June this year showed Simone Tebet in fifth place, with 1% of voting intentions, behind former president Lula (PT), with 47%; President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 28%; former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 8%; and deputy André Janones (Avante), with 2%.

Despite making Simone Tebet’s candidacy official, the MDB is divided. This is because part of the party leadership defends support for Lula (read details further below).

Simone Tebet, however, has the support of the national president of the MDB, Baleia Rossi (SP). And after Lula’s attacks on sectors of the MDB, the party released a note signed by leaders in 19 states reiterating their support for the senator.

This Wednesday, during the opening of the convention, the senator gave a virtual speech and called Baleia her “political brother” and thanked the president of the MDB.

“Our democratic foundations are shaken by hunger, misery, inequality, unemployment, but mainly by this ideological polarization and this hate speech of us against them. only we, only the democratic center, have the ability to unite Brazil so that Brazil have security, stability and grow again and generate employment and income for the population”, stated Tebet.

After the confirmation of the candidacy was announced, the senator spoke again – and criticized the PT governments and President Jair Bolsonaro. Tebet attributed to the PT the “turbulences, detours” and cited the “mensalão” and the “petrolão”.

“The turmoil didn’t start now, it came from the PT government, with embezzlement, monthly allowances and petrolão, it’s true, but they multiplied in this administration. Added to this is the government’s social insensitivity, environmental devastation, fiscal irresponsibility, international disrepute”, he highlighted.

The senator was also moved when she promised to eradicate hunger and eliminate deforestation in the country.

“I make the commitment that my most absolute mission will be to end hunger, reduce misery, reduce poverty. I make this promise as a mother, mother of two Marias. no child goes to bed hungry anymore in this country, a country that feeds 800 million people,” said Tebet.

Since Simone Tebet put her name as a pre-candidate for the presidency, sectors of the MDB have defended that the party should not launch a candidate and support Lula.

In 2018, the party’s candidate, Henrique Meirelles, won 1.2% of the votes and was in seventh place. In the previous elections, in 2014 and 2010, the MDB competed with Michel Temer as Dilma Rousseff’s (PT) deputy.

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), former president of Congress, for example, publicly defended that the party should support Lula.

In addition, party chiefs even asked for the intervention of former president Michel Temer, in an attempt to postpone the date of the convention to August 5, which had no effect.

In another attempt to postpone the convention, the mayor of Cacimbinhas (AL), Hugo Wanderley, an ally of Renan Calheiros, asked the TSE to cancel the call notice for the convention, arguing that the event could not be virtual because it did not guarantee the confidentiality of the vote. The president of the TSE, Minister Luiz Edson Fachin, rejected the request.

In a message to opponents of Tebet’s candidacy, the national president of Cidadania, Roberto Freire (SP), said that anyone who seeks to bar the candidacy of other parties to “facilitate their path” has been “barred today in Brazilian history”.

“There is no election won the day before. There is nothing defined. The election begins now. The scenario that will have on October 3rd the disposition of popular sovereignty begins. Until now, we had a dispute of rejection”, he affirmed.

Simone Tebet’s candidacy has the support of the party federation formed by PSDB and Cidadania. The federation must indicate the candidate for vice on Simone’s ticket.

In June, PSDB president Bruno Araújo (PE) indicated that Senator Tasso Jereissati (CE) was the favorite, but also mentioned the name of Senator Mara Gabrilli (SP). According to members of the parties that make up the PSDB-Citizenship federation, Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA) appears among the names quoted.

Last year, the PSDB held preliminary elections to define which party’s name would run for the Presidency of the Republic this year. The then governor of São Paulo, João Doria, won the primaries and became the toucan pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace.

During the year, however, Doria did not get support from the PSDB leadership to continue in the race and ended up announcing his departure from the presidential race. The PSDB then started to support Simone Tebet.

Baleia Rossi opened the convention shortly after 10 am and opened the floor to party members, who participated virtually.

In addition to Tebet, the presidents of PSDB, Bruno Araújo, and Cidadania, Roberto Freire, also spoke.

Araújo, who was part of the Michel Temer government as Minister of Cities, recalled the history of alliance between the parties and praised Tebet who, according to him, “is clear about the process of democracy, job creation and what is really important in this discussion. “.

Freire spoke of his “immense satisfaction” in having as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic “a woman who has surprised me all the time”.

Former President Michel Temer also attended the convention virtually and highlighted Tebet’s speech towards “national pacification”.

“This is a fundamental point. In all honesty, if our candidate is in agreement, it is to preach what is obvious in our country, which is institutional tranquility, between the social sectors, and the federal constitution. I always say that the Constitution solves everything”, said Temer.

Born in Três Lagoas (MS), Simone Tebet is the daughter of former governor, former senator from Mato Grosso do Sul and former Minister of National Integration Ramez Tebet. Master in State Law, Tebet is a university professor.

Check out the political trajectory of the presidential candidate by the MDB:

In 1997, she joined the MDB, the only party she was affiliated with;

In 2001, she was elected state deputy for Mato Grosso do Sul with 25,251 votes;

In 2004, she ran for mayor of Três Lagoas and was the first woman elected to the position, with 29,244 votes (66.7%). In 2008, she was re-elected with 36,228 votes (76.8%);

In 2011, she assumed the position of deputy governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, on the slate headed by André Puccineli;

In 2013, she assumed the position of Secretary of Government under André Puccineli;

In 2014, she ran for the Senate and was elected with 640,336 votes (52.6%), for the term until 2023;

In 2016, he composed the Senate’s special commission for the impeachment of then-President Dilma Rousseff (PT). Tebet voted in favor of removing the president on the grounds that she had committed a crime of responsibility;

In the 2018 elections, she was a pre-candidate for the MDB for the government of Mato Grosso do Sul, but withdrew for private reasons;

In 2019, Tebet was the first woman elected to the presidency of the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ);

In 2021, she was elected leader of the women’s bench in the Senate;

Also in 2021, he joined the parliamentary commission of inquiry (CPI) of Covid in the Senate. The collegiate objective was to investigate actions and omissions by the federal government in the fight against the pandemic;

Still in 2021, the senator ran for the presidency of the Senate, against four other opponents. The winner was Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).