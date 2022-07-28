Amid the battle with Piqué, Shakira is accused of four crimes | International

Instagram Shakira

Shakira doesn’t live her best days. While she officially begins the disputes in relation to her ex-husband Piqué, after the couple announced their separation, the Colombian singer will also have to explain herself to the Justice for an alleged tax fraud of R $ 90 million.

That’s because, Shakira rejected the agreement offered by the Public Ministry in Spain to avoid being tried for four crimes against the Public Treasury and decided to go to trial, since she “fully” trusts her innocence.

As announced this Wednesday by the artist’s communication agency, her legal team talked with the Barcelona Public Ministry to reach an agreement that would reduce the sentence, but decided to reject the latest offer.

In a statement, Shakira guarantees that she has chosen to “leave the matter in the hands of the law. “Shakira and her team, fully convinced of their innocence, and knowing that the Agency spends millions on this type of persecution and loses one in two cases with its taxpayers, decide to leave the matter in the hands of the law, with peace of mind and confidence that justice will prove him right,” he said.

Although the prosecution and defense have not reached an agreement, Shakira can still agree with the prosecution until the day of the trial. However, her will is to continue in the criminal process.

For the singer, this case “constitutes a total affront” to her rights, as she has always demonstrated “impeccable conduct, as a person and taxpayer, and full availability to resolve any disagreement from the beginning, even before the criminal proceedings”.

In a statement, Shakira also regretted that “never” in any other country has she encountered “such an irrational and fierce persecution”, “nor such an obvious use of the media and reputational pressure as a collection mechanism”.

It is worth remembering that, even disagreeing with the alleged tax fraud, the artist returned 17.2 million euros (R$ 90 million) to the Spanish Treasury, which does not prevent her from going to trial.

Meanwhile, Shakira follows the process of separation from Piqué. The two were married in 2011, but met a year earlier, in 2010, when he participated in the recording of the video for “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)”, one of the official songs of that year’s Cup, held in South Africa. . They are the parents of two boys, Milan and Sasha.

The separation was announced in June, through an official note. “With great regret we confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement said.