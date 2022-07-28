Amid the heat wave in Italy, priest celebrates mass at sea and uses a float as an altar







Amid heat in Italy, priest celebrates mass at sea and uses float as an altar Photo: Playback/Twitter

The Catholic priest Dom Mattia Bernasconi celebrated a mass last Sunday, 24, in the sea, shirtless and using a float as an altar. The case took place in Italy, amid the heat wave that hits Europe. After the incident, the religious became the target of investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office in Crotone, the region where the mass was celebrated, for “offending a religious institution”.

Bernasconi, through a note published on the parish website, apologized: “It was absolutely not my intention to trivialize the Eucharist or use it for other messages of any kind.”

Interviewed by the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, Bishop Bernasconi regretted that he could have offended someone with his gesture. He said the religious celebration was part of the last day of activities at a youth camp for volunteers belonging to the anti-mafia association Libera, which manages land confiscated from the mafia.

“We wanted to spend the last day at the beach: it was Sunday, there was the matter of mass, which we always celebrate. At first I thought of a pine forest, but it was already busy. comfortable place: in the water. Someone took pictures that began to circulate on the web: the thing was misunderstood, perhaps even rightly. But a lady thanked me, saying that she felt reached by the church even on the beach. Any place is good for spread the word of the Lord,” he told the vehicle.

In a press release, the Archdiocese of Crotone condemned the priest: “The Eucharistic celebration has a particular language, it is done with gestures and symbols that it is right to respect and value. decorum and attention to symbols,” he wrote.