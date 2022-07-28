Ana Clara Lima talks about kiss on the mouth, Video Show and ex-BBB fame

Ana Clara Lima had her life totally exposed when she participated in the “BBB 18”, with the exhibition of kisses on the mouth, crying and fights. However, since she took on the role of presenter at Globo, and touring many events and shows, she prefers to be very discreet about her personal life. At least that’s what it seems to those who accompany her, but, according to her, it’s pure luck or “divine protection”.

“In Brazil there is no man for me”, she jokes, quoting a phrase by Xuxa Meneghel that became a meme. The presenter says she is single and explains: “I get a lot of people at the club, a lot of people, but they don’t film. I go out to all the parties, I go where I want, and I kiss on the lips. film or take a picture. It’s God protecting me.”

Ana Clara, after the end of “No Limite”, took a vacation and traveled to Europe. There, circulating anonymously, the former BBB says that she “played War”, and explains: “I took several. I opened up territories. I live my life as if there is no tomorrow. such a thing’. I don’t say that, I don’t deprive myself of anything.”

Back in Brazil, the presenter says that she even has “a little pull at Globo”, from so much time she spends participating in projects at the station.

“I took a few days off, but I’m already back for new projects. Rock in Rio is coming and a lot will happen. I’m at Multishow too, right? There are many fronts”.

‘Video Show’ is coming?

Like Maisa Silva, Ana Clara’s name was also pointed to the possible return of the “Video Show” in 2023. The presenter says that it is difficult to comment on a program that “does not yet exist”, but celebrates:

Pointing to a program that doesn’t exist yet is strange, but I understand that the comments come because of the affection that the public has and they want to see me. I worked on the Video Show. I think it’s great if there is a return, and still with me there. I also love Maisa, I think she is wonderful.

Ex-BBB fame

Acting as a presenter and acclaimed by the public, Ana Clara sees herself as an “eternal ex-BBB”. She says she doesn’t mind the label at all and believes she will never stop being associated with the reality show.