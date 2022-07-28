Aneel opens consultation this Thursday about charging a service fee on the electricity bill

Photo: Ascom Equatorial

The National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) will open a Public Consultation, starting this Thursday (28), to discuss the possibility of charging, through the electricity bill, fees or tariffs arising from the provision of cleaning services. urban and solid waste management.

The consultation will gather subsidies for the regulation of Law No. 11,445/2007, with wording given by Law No. 14,026/2020 and for the amendment of Normative Resolution No. 1,000/2021 of ANEEL’s Tariff Regulation Procedures.

ANEEL proposes that the inclusion of the fee in the electricity bill be optional for distributors, and that companies that choose to do so will have part of the revenue directed towards the reasonable tariff, as indicated in the current regulation and in the concession or permission contracts. .

The Public Service for Solid Urban Waste Management (SMRSU) comprises activities of collection, transhipment, transport, sorting for reuse or recycling purposes, treatment and final disposal of urban solid waste.

According to ANEEL, charging for the provision of public service aims to guarantee the economic and financial sustainability of the service itself and involves the enactment of normative acts regulating the rights and duties of the parties involved in this activity, as well as the quality of the provision, under the principles of regularity, continuity, efficiency, security, timeliness, generality, courtesy in its provision and reasonable tariffs.

Interested parties will be able to send contributions from this Wednesday (27/7) to the email [email protected] The deadline for ANEEL to receive suggestions will end on September 9th.

Source: Aneel