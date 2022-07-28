Anticipate your 13th salary at CAIXA and see how to get up to BRL 20,000

account holders of Federal Savings Bank can request the 13th salary advance with amounts of up to R$ 20 thousand. For the application, the applicant only has to comply with the requirements. Money can be used for various purposes, such as paying off debts or fulfilling a dream.

The possibility of receiving the 13th in advance should be carefully analyzed by those who receive the salary at the institution or are retired and permanent pensioner of the INSS. In the case of account holders of the bank, the value of advances can vary between R$ 500 and R$ 20 thousand, with guarantees of good contract conditions.

The entire process is simple and fast, with the money being credited directly to the customer’s account. See how it works advance of the 13th salary by Caixa!

Caixa anticipates 13th salary

State-owned account holders who have a deposit account with salary credit, and who have been formally employed for at least 12 months, can request the money. The rule also applies to INSS retirees and pensioners who receive the benefit in an institution account.

The amount of anticipation between R$ 500 and R$ 20 thousand is calculated on top of the net portion of the 13th salary. The customer’s ability to pay is also taken into account. The maturity period of the operation is limited to 330 days. In this case, the advance payment is made at the expiration of the contract.

In addition, prior consultation with the company, body or entity responsible for the installment of the 13th to employees and retirees is necessary to define the date for releasing the credit.

It is important to note that, before anticipating the 13th salary, the applicant needs to keep in mind that pre-fixed interest is charged and that takes into account the rate in force at the time of hiring.

How to anticipate the 13th salary

To learn more about the anticipation of the 13th salary, workers can access the Caixa website or access Internet Banking via the app. Another form of service is through the telephone numbers 4004 0 104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800 104 0 104 (other regions of the country).

To avoid falling into scams, remember that the bank never contacts its customers asking for information regarding password or card number. Take cover!