Anticipating dividends is fiscal pedaling, says economist | Economy

Ivonete Dainese Petrobras studies to anticipate dividends

Anticipating dividends to cover extra expenses with the electoral PEC, as the government of President Jair Bolsonaro is requesting from the country’s main state-owned companies, is a practice that became well known in the Dilma Rousseff government: it is the popular pedaling, a factor that led to the impeachment. of the former president.

Economist Juliana Damasceno, a specialist in public accounts at consultancy Tendências, spoke about the government’s request made to Caixa, Banco do Brasil, Petrobras and BNDES:

How do you evaluate this request from the government to state companies to anticipate dividends and close the year with public accounts in the dark?

There are curious things about this question. First, the government doesn’t have a revenue problem right now. It is record after record in the collection made by the Federal Revenue. The fiscal imbalance happens because of electoral spending.

The PEC brought specific benefits to categories that are the support base of the Bolsonaro government, such as truck drivers. It is not a set of measures to combat hunger. It is an aid of R$ 600 until December, which brings food insecurity.

So, if the country has record revenues, why anticipate dividends?

By asking for anticipation of dividends, the government signals that it is concerned about the performance of the economy in the second half of the year. It may not repeat the same economic vigor of the first six months of the year. From January to June, the government poured R$ 90 billion into the economy, with anticipation of the 13th salary and release of the FGTS. Strong economic activity brings strong revenue.

In the second half, there will be no R$ 90 billion and we will have the contractionary effects of high interest rates on the economy, in addition to increased volatility due to the elections. If the exchange rate rises, the effect of the ICMS tax on fuels could be zero. Those are the risks.

Can early payment of dividends be considered a pedaling?

Anticipating dividends is the well-known pedaling. It is a practice that has a dubious accounting character. It’s the same thing we saw in the government of President Dilma Rousseff. And Caixa, which participated in the past, is participating again. Caixa had a dance on the chairs in the direction, which adds risk and uncertainty, putting pressure on the exchange rate with an impact on inflation.

What will be the consequences of this decision to anticipate dividends?

The government is putting together a fiscal bomb for next year in anticipation of revenue. These are resources that will be needed in 2023. If the new government returns with the waived tax rates this year, we will return inflation. And on the fiscal side, there is no room for an Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 without significant commitment to expenses.

In other words, in practice, the new government will have no choice: it will have to change the spending ceiling and the question remains as to what will come.

Can dividends guarantee a neutral impact on public accounts as the government is signaling?

The impact on debt is not neutral. It is not possible to plug this hole in the public accounts made by the electoral PEC. For example, the financial impact of rising interest rates, or rising exchange rates on public debt, is not being considered. One point higher in the Selic, for example, means R$ 35 billion more in net debt.

We started the year with the Selic rate at 9% and we are going to more than 13%. It’s too high. We are not taking advantage of the improved revenue flow at this time.