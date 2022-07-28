Anvisa decides to create an emergency technical committee

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) decided to create an emergency technical committee to monitor cases of monkeypox, also known as monkeypox. The idea is that technical areas of clinical research, registration, good manufacturing practices and pharmacovigilance work in collaboration with health professionals and the scientific community.

Today, Brazil has reached 978 notifications of the disease, according to the Ministry of Health. Most infections were recorded in São Paulo (744) and Rio de Janeiro (117). Worldwide, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), more than 18,000 cases have been reported in 78 countries.

“The Committee’s action will allow coordinated and quick actions to safeguard Public Health, bringing together the best experiences available in regulatory authorities, allowing to accelerate the development and actions involving clinical research and authorization of medicines and vaccines”, says the Anvisa statement.

According to the agency, the technical team will produce clinical trial protocols, in addition to discussing with drug developers how to treat, prevent or diagnose the disease. With this, it will be possible to quickly approve and complete tests that will provide the data necessary for making decisions that can stop the spread of the disease.

On Saturday (23), the WHO declared a global health emergency for monkeypox, a term used when there is “an extraordinary event that constitutes a risk to the public health of other States through the international spread of the disease.”

The entity recommends vaccinating people who have had contact with infected people. One vaccine has already been approved in Canada, the United States and the European Union, and two more are being considered, the WHO said.

Illness

Monkeypox is caused by a virus and is transmitted by close contact with an infected person with skin lesions. Contact can be through hugging, kissing, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that were used by the infected.

There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

Symptoms

The patient may have a fever, body pain and have spots, papules [pequenas lesões sólidas que aparecem na pele] that evolve into vesicles [bolha contendo líquido no interior] until pustules form [bolinhas com pus] and scabs [formação a partir de líquido seroso, pus ou sangue seco].

* With information from Estadão Content