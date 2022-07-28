Apple Card: Learn more about the Apple Credit Card

Apple announced the acquisition of financial startup Credit Kudos, with an investment of US$150 million. The news brings new rumors about the use of Apple Card outside the USA. That’s because acquiring the startup means expanding the service to other corners of the world.

Several technology sites in the world anticipated this possibility. After all, startup Credit Kudos provides oversight services and helps financial institutions understand how much credit they can grant to specific customers. It is reliable information to determine various strategies involving loans and other services. So, if you want to know more about the Apple Cardcontinue reading this Wednesday’s (27th) article from Notícias Concursos.

Apple Card

Apple Card is an Apple credit card. It is built into the iPhone and does not charge any customer fees. Another advantage is that there is no annual fee. By the proposal, this financial product would help users to organize their finances and facilitate purchases on credit.

However, as mentioned, the service is only available in the US. And there are still no official forecasts for other countries, such as Brazil. However, with the news of the acquisition of startup Credit Kudos, the company plans to enter the UK with a credit card service offering.

Thus, by investing in startups, Apple will be able to further expand the range of services based on secure credit analysis information. Despite all the speculation so far, the institution has yet to make any official announcement.

Companies seek to diversify their products in order to be more present in the lives of their customers. In this way, they have more income options and do not depend exclusively on one way of receiving.

Several brands are expanding their business by offering credit cards to customers. In Brazil, this has become a common practice. Mercado Livre, Americanas, Rappi are some examples of companies that are not in the financial sector, but have sought to expand the network of services offered to customers.

Many of these offer good advantages such as zero annuity fees and also discounts and cashback. So, let’s wait for more news from Apple Card to find out exactly what the line of credit will look like.