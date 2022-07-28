ArcelorMittal announces purchase of CSP for US$ 2.2 billion – Victor Ximenes

ArcelorMittal, a steel and mining company, announced to the market, this Thursday morning (28), an agreement for the purchase of Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém (CSP), located in Ceará, for $2.2 billion (in current values, around R$ 11.5 billion).

Informs the buyer that the closing of the transaction is subject to corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of CADE (Admnistrative Council for Economic Defense), which should take place by the end of 2022.

Siderúrgica do Pecém is one of the largest companies in Ceará and employs 22 thousand people directly and indirectly.

In the statement, ArcelorMittal refers to CSP as a major global player that produces high-end steel slabs at competitive prices.

CSP is the fourth largest steel company in the world

Joint venture formed by the Brazilian Vale (50% stake) and the South Koreans Dongkuk (30%) and Posco (20%), CSP is the fourth largest steelmaker in the world. The company occupies 571 hectares of the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex (Cipp). The steel mill began operations in 2016. The investment of US$ 5.4 billion for the construction of the industry was the largest private investment in the history of Ceará.

In 2021, the steel plates produced by CSP accounted for 46% of the total movement of cargo at the Port of Pecém. In all, 22.3 million tons passed through the Ceará terminal last year.

Subtitle:

Steel plates are Ceará’s main export item Photograph:

Publicity/Government of Ceará

CSP’s production is exported to countries such as the United States, Mexico, Canada, South Korea and Italy.

According to ArcelorMittal, the acquisition brings several strategic benefits to the company. Among those mentioned are the “expansion of the company’s position in the Brazilian steel industry, which has high growth potential”.

Keeping an eye on the green hydrogen

Another objective is to capitalize on the planned investment of several national and global players to form a green hydrogen hub in Pecém.

Ceará already has 20 protocols of intent signed for green hydrogen ventures and is at the forefront of this energy race that could spread around the world in the coming years, especially after the war between Russia and Ukraine – which accelerated the search of European nations for sources energy alternatives.

Arcelormittal also aims to add 3 million tonnes of high-quality, cost-competitive slab production capacity, with the potential to supply slabs within the group or sell in North and South America.

CSP positioning

This column contacted CSP, which replied only that “it is only up to the shareholders and the party interested in the purchase to comment on the matter”.