Arrascaeta sends a message to Flamengo fans

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

De Arrascaeta in action for Flamengo during the game against Cuiabá for the 2022 Brazilian Championship (Photo: Reproduction/Flamengo/Flickr)

Last Wednesday night (July 27), the Flamengo team received the Athletico team. The carioca team went up and put a lot of pressure on CAP, however, no goal was scored. The team from Paraná, in turn, was very lucky. That’s because, at 4 minutes into the second half, Pedro hit the post. In the 21st minute, Gabigol kicked in, but Khellven saved it with a header over the line. Shortly thereafter, in a new move, shirt 9 hit the goalkeeper’s crossbar defended by goalkeeper Bento.

And after the game, midfielder Arrascaeta made a point of speaking out. Through its official profile on twitterthe player published a photo along with the following caption: “We still have 90 more minutes to go, my Mengão”. Check out the full post below:

Brazil Cup Games

In addition to Flamengo x Athletico, another Copa do Brasil game has also been played. With goals from Jorginho and Léo Pereira, Atlético-GO beat Corinthians 2×0. Regarding the other games, both will be played this Thursday (28).

São Paulo will host América-MG, at 8 pm at Morumbi. While Fortaleza will measure its forces with Fluminense at Arena Castelão.


