Asia’s richest woman loses half her fortune in China crisis

Considered the richest woman in Asia for having already registered a net worth of US$ 23.7 billion (about R$ 123.6 billion), the majority shareholder of Chinese real estate company Country Garden, Yang Huiyan, saw her fortune halve with the real estate market crisis that hit China in 2021.

According to information from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, today Yang has a net worth of US$ 11.3 billion (about R$ 58.9 billion).

Only yesterday, according to the Bloomberg index, Yang lost almost US$ 2 billion (about R$ 10.4 billion). The loss made the billionaire close to falling to second place on the list of the richest in Asia, almost losing her place to businesswoman Fan Hongwei, who now has a fortune valued at US$ 11.2 billion (about R$ 58, 4 billion).

Yang’s rapid decline underscores concerns that China’s mortgage crisis will end up crippling its financial system and funding channels, even for Country Garden, its biggest real estate developer.

While the Chinese giant’s bonds held up relatively well at the start of the housing crisis, its shares are now heading for their worst month since 2011, and one of its bonds hit a record low last week. Yesterday, the company’s shares fell 15%, the biggest drop since March.

Last month, ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Country Garden’s credit rating and changed its outlook to negative, citing a deteriorating financial position and weakened access to long-term funding.

Co-founded in the southern city of Foshan by Yeung Kwok Keung, Country Garden has grown rapidly over the past three decades as the country’s real estate market has evolved.

Yeung then transferred his stake to Yang, his second daughter, in 2005 after she joined the company as his personal assistant to eventually succeed him. At 25, the Ohio State University alumnus was the richest woman in China. She became vice president of Country Garden in 2012 and co-president in 2018.