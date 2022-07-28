At 13, the daughter of the top Alessandra Ambrosio impresses by height: ‘You can follow your mother’s career’ – Entertainment

Like mother, like daughter? In the case of Anja, daughter of Alessandra Ambrosio, internet users are betting that the young woman has everything to follow her mother’s professional paths.

The model was photographed with her daughter after working out in Los Angeles, in the United States. The two were going to lunch at a famous restaurant in West Hollywood.

Two things caught the eye in the images: the first was the resemblance between the top and her daughter; the second, Anja’s height.

At just 13 years old, Anja appears to be close to reaching her mother’s height, who is 1.77m.

On social media, fans were shocked to see how much Anja has grown. “Is Alessandra Ambrosio’s daughter already like this? Guys, how long have I slept?”, joked a fan of the model.





“If she wants, she can follow her mother’s career quietly”, bet another follower. “Anja, daughter of Alessandra Ambrósio, is already huge. I’m getting old”, wrote another internet user.

The similarity between mother and daughter also generated comments. “Anja is a smaller version of Alessandra, just the same”, posted a fan. “Alessandra Ambrosio’s daughter is just like her, it looks great”, evaluated another follower.



