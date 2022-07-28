Atletico Madrid fans display banner against Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly: “Not welcome” | international football

“CR7 is not welcome”, the track reads

Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘one and a half feet’ away from Manchester United, says newspaper

1 of 1 Atletico Madrid fans display their banner against Cristiano Ronaldo – Photo: Reproduction/Cadena SER Atletico Madrid fans display their banner against Cristiano Ronaldo – Photo: Reproduction/Cadena SER

The track was shown during Atlético’s friendly with Numancia, a third division team. Diego Simeone’s men won 4-0 in Burgo de Osma. The Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha closed the rout in the second half, while Lemar, Correa and Kondogbia scored the first three goals in the initial stage.

In addition to the banner against CR7 at the stadium, profiles of the team’s fans also published a photo of the message on the facade of the Metropolitano Stadium.

The demonstration comes hours after a statement released by the Atletico Madrid supporters union in which they condemn the possible signing of Ronaldo.

– The aforementioned player represents the antithesis of the values ​​that constitute the identity signs of our Atleti, such as the effort, generosity, simplicity and humility of those who want to defend our values. Even in the unlikely event that a player in decline like Cristiano Ronaldo could secure a title, we would not accept signing him.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants the Champions League

While seeing banners against himself, Cristiano Ronaldo met on Tuesday with the board of the English club, was welcomed by his former coach Alex Ferguson, but remained firm in his intention to leave the team this season to be able to play in a club that competes. the Champions.

According to the newspaper “Marca”, Cristiano Ronaldo has “a foot and a half” outside Manchester United. The ace officially communicated his decision to leave the club in a meeting that was attended by Ferguson.