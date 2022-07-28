Atltico completes sale of midfielder Guilherme Castilho to Cear

photo: Publicity/Cear Guilherme Castilho, ex-Atltico, was announced as a reinforcement for Cear this Wednesday (27)

Atltico completed, this Wednesday (27), the sale of midfielder Guilherme Castilho to Cear. The 22-year-old player leaves Galo due to lack of space in the squad and signs a five-year contract with Vozo, for R$9.6 million.

President of Cear, Robinson de Castro confirmed the negotiation values ​​to the portal footballs. This is the biggest signing in the history of a club from Ceará. Also according to the official, Vozo acquired 65% of Castilho’s economic rights, and Atltico maintained a percentage.

According to Jorge Nicola, columnist for supersports, Galo will keep 55% of the value of the negotiation – or almost R$ 5.3 million. The rest will be passed on to Mirassol, athletic partner on the athlete’s rights. The Minas Gerais club still kept 20% of the percentage for future sales.

In addition to Cear, Grmio had already publicly admitted the attempt to have the player on loan, but the negotiation did not progress. Gois and Juventude, a club defended by Castilho last year, were also trying to sign him.

The player did not have a good performance with the Rooster shirt when he had a chance to enter the field. A loan was also not ruled out.

Castilho returned to Atltico this year after standing out with the Juventude shirt at last year’s Campeonato Brasileiro. However, he had few opportunities with Turkish coach Mohamed.

In total, there were only ten matches in the season. Of these, only three are holders. Recently, the player had his contract renewed with Galo until the end of 2025.