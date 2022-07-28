Australian Police Identify Saudi Sisters Found Dead | last second

Disclosure / NSW Police Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and her sister Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23

Australian police on Wednesday identified the bodies found in an apartment in the city of Sydney on June 7. The victims are Saudi sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the deaths, which took place under “unusual” circumstances.

The case is being investigated as a possible homicide. The sisters were found in their beds and had no physical signs of injuries. Police said the two may have died more than a month before the bodies were found.

“Despite extensive investigations, detectives were unable to determine how the women died; however, it is believed that the women had been dead for some time before they were located,” police said in a press release.

The sisters arrived in Australia from Saudi Arabia in 2017. In a statement sent to the American television network CNN, the police said that “the circumstances of the deaths are unusual because the victims had no signs of injuries”.

To solve the case, the police are asking the public for help. Police Inspector Claudia Allcroft said in the press release that “investigators are interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen or who may have information about the women’s movements in the days and weeks prior to her death.”

Through Twitter, the Saudi consulate in Sydney said it was in contact with Australian authorities about the case. “The Consulate also expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” the text reads.

