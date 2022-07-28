AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNED credit of up to BRL 1.5 thousand

The proposal that provides for the release of a consigned credit to the beneficiaries of the Brazil aid is only awaiting the sanction or veto of the president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

It will be possible to hire an amount of up to R$ 1,500 through the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs, the Digital SIM, made available by Caixa Tem.

The consignment of Brazil aid aims to bring access to credit to this often neglected public. The intention is that the service can be contracted with a commitment of up to 40% of the contracting party’s monthly benefit.

Currently, the social program serves more than 18 million families in situations of social vulnerability. The forecast for investment in payroll-deductible loans for this public is R$ 77 billion, according to the proposal.

Auxílio Brasil consignment details

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan can be contracted directly through the application box has. After requesting the service, the interested party must wait a period of up to 48 hours to find out if it has been approved or not.

In short, there are two lines of credit. The first is aimed at individuals, the current limit for hiring is R$ 1 thousand, interest from 1.95% per month and a term of 24 months to pay. However, with the approval of the proposal, the credit value can rise to R$ 1,500.

The second option is aimed at legal entities (MEI). The current limit is R$ 3 thousand, interest from 1.99% per month and the term to pay is 24 months. However, as in the first case, it is possible that the loan will be increased by R$ 4,500 with the approval of the Provisional Measure (MP).

Auxílio Brasil consignee coup

Beneficiaries must pay attention to the processing of the proposal. So far, the payroll loan has not been released. Therefore, do not accept or share news informing access to the new service, this is because it is a scam.

Criminals can launch apparently more advantageous hiring offers than an unreleased line of credit. The Consumer Defense Institute (Idec) warned financial institutions about the new scam focused on Brazil aid.

“These people already live in extreme vulnerability conditions and will be harassed to hire these services”, reinforced the coordinator of Idec’s Financial Services program, Ione Amorim.