AUXÍLIO BRASIL should have a VALUE of R$ 725; Look

The Federal Government readjusted the Brazil aid. However, even though the benefit of the social program has increased to R$ 600, it is lagged in relation to the transfers of the Emergency Aid between April and August 2020.

It turns out that in two years inflation only grew, further devaluing the Brazilian currency and reducing the purchasing power of citizens. To make it clear, the R$ 600 of the Brazil aid is R$125 less than the Emergency Aid.

Product prices have risen 20.7% since April 2020, according to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), measured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Brazil aid delayed by BRL 125

Currently, the value of Brazil aid is still R$ 400. As of the next five months, the benefit will be increased to R$ 600, according to the approval of the Federal Government benefits PEC.

On the other hand, a survey carried out in May by the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Economic Research (Dieese) indicated that the new value could not buy a basic basket, depending on the city.

According to economist and professor at Faculdade Hélio Alonso (Facha), Ricardo Macedo, “in real terms, since it does not follow inflation, the objective of Auxílio Brasil will not be fulfilled. Brazil has an inflation that has been rising constantly, and that is now being artificially slowed down, and this will compromise future results”.

In the first month of this year, the price of the basic food basket reached R$ 777.93 in the capital São Paulo, R$ 772.07 in Florianópolis, R$ 768.76 in Porto Alegre and R$ 723.55 in Rio de Janeiro.

In other cities, with a lower rate of food needs, such as João Pessoa and Aracaju, the basket was worth R$ 567.67 and R$ 548.38 reais, respectively.

AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNED credit of up to BRL 1.5 thousand

The proposal that provides for the release of a consigned credit to the beneficiaries of the Brazil aid is only awaiting the sanction or veto of the president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

It will be possible to hire an amount of up to R$ 1,500 through the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs, the Digital SIM, made available by Caixa Tem.

The consignment of Brazil aid aims to bring access to credit to this often neglected public. The intention is that the service can be contracted with a commitment of up to 40% of the contracting party’s monthly benefit.

Currently, the social program serves more than 18 million families in situations of social vulnerability. The forecast for investment in payroll-deductible loans for this public is R$ 77 billion, according to the proposal.

Auxílio Brasil consignment details

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan can be contracted directly through the application box has. After requesting the service, the interested party must wait a period of up to 48 hours to find out if it has been approved or not.

In short, there are two lines of credit. The first is aimed at individuals, the current limit for hiring is R$ 1 thousand, interest from 1.95% per month and a term of 24 months to pay. However, with the approval of the proposal, the credit value can rise to R$ 1,500.

The second option is aimed at legal entities (MEI). The current limit is R$ 3 thousand, interest from 1.99% per month and the term to pay is 24 months. However, as in the first case, it is possible that the loan will be increased by R$ 4,500 with the approval of the Provisional Measure (MP).