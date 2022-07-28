Banco Mercantil made BRL 200 million in loans via WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the solutions most used by Mercantil’s customers, which is made up of 75% of individuals aged 50 or over.

Banco Mercantil do Brasil, a financial institution focused on the public for over 50 years, announced the investment of R$ 150 million in technological innovations, with the aim of improving the experience of the bank’s approximately 5 million customers and offering new solutions.

Services via WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the solutions most used by Mercantil’s customers, which is made up of 75% of individuals aged 50 or over. Through the tool, the institution inserts new customers, provides loans, in addition to contracting products and services from the bank.

“WhatsApp already represents 46% of all the bank’s calls and its importance grows every month. In July 2021, when we launched service via WhatsApp, 11,000 requests were resolved through the app. In March of this year, we reached 979,000 calls”, said Felipe Boff, director of products, technology and services at Banco Mercantil do Brasil to Exame.

“Through the messaging app, in 2022, more than BRL 200 million in loans have already been made. It is a very important tool for the bank and we will invest more and more to offer the customer a unique experience”, pointed out the executive.

Banco Mercantil also has the application that has been increasingly used by customers. “In our internal surveys, customers praise our app and its format, but we found that WhatsApp has a different appeal among them.”

more customers

In the first quarter of this year, the increase in the customer base, insurance, cards and credit portfolio stood out. As a result, Mercantil’s net income was R$ 47 million, with the financial margin stabilized at 22%, despite the strong increase in the Selic rate.

According to Gustavo Araújo, CEO of Mercantil, there was an 87% growth in the customer base compared to the same period in 2021. “We are taking firm steps towards our growth strategy with the 50+ audience, as shown by our customer base. customers that practically doubled in just over a year”, highlights the executive.

In January of this year, Mercantil had already entered the list of the five largest banks in the country in terms of active clients of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

