Beagles cloned for the first time to save them from genetic diseases | Health

genetically modified animals were cloned from skin cells for the first time in history. Scientific advancement can lead purebred dogs to lead healthier lives, as they are prone to hereditary genetic diseases such as heart, skin, bone and eye problems due to a lack of genetic diversity.

The new technique could allow the disorders to be eliminated before birth, as the pups have had their genomes tweaked to eliminate the DJ-1 gene, which is linked to cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and stroke.

While the DJ-1 gene was just a test deletion to see if the process works – and to examine the gene’s role – the team says it has already corrected a genetic disease in a dog and will soon publish the research.

Scientist Okjae Koo of the South Korean biotechnology company ToolGen, which carried out the cloning process with Chungnam National University, told The Telegraph that the process was the “first step of the research” and that the ultimate goal is “to cure dogs , using this technology, of inbreeding-induced pathogenic mutations”.

“We have a plan to use this technology to recover pathogenic mutations from various dogs and we are developing gene therapy products to cure animals,” added Koo.

Dog cloning has become popular in recent years

, with many owners choosing to create a “genetic twin” of a dead or dying pet. Unlike offspring, cloned animals tend to exhibit the same levels of intelligence, temperament and appearance as their twins, but are also susceptible to the same health issues.

Possibilities of the new technique



The new technique could allow the disease that caused the animal’s death to be removed before the cloning process, as well as other unhealthy traits.

The process of cloning a dog using a skin cell is known as somatic cell nuclear transfer. Scientists remove the nucleus from an egg and replace it with the nucleus of another cell in the body, in this case a skin cell from a beagle.

Before the skin cell is placed inside the egg, its DNA is tweaked using a technique known as Crispr, which acts like molecular scissors to cut out parts of the genome that are harmful or unwanted.

Scientists then use artificial insemination to place the egg clone into a surrogate mother. It’s a similar process to how Dolly the sheep was created in 1996, although no genetic changes took place before the cells were placed inside the egg. The new research was published in the journal BMC Biotechnology.



