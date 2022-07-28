Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa receive eviction order

Singer Belo and wife Gracyanne Barbosa received an eviction order from a property they rented in São Paulo, after accumulating months of delay in paying rent.

The decision of the eviction order was revealed by journalist Fábia Oliveira and confirmed by splash.

The couple had their contract with the owner terminated and must pay rent, property tax and consumer bills that are in arrears. The amount reaches R$ 221,159.86.

Artists must also pay a contractual fine of R$3,239.85 (the fine was set at R$46,139.85, but the court discounted the bond previously paid by the couple in the amount of R$42,900). Finally, Belo and Gracyanne must still pay compensation for material damage in the amount of R$ 38,667.09 to the owner, who accused the couple of having depredated the property.

In total, the couple’s debt exceeds R$ 260 thousand. The contract was signed between the owner and Central de Shows e Eventos Ltda, Belo’s company, in 2017. The case against Belo and Gracyanne had been in court since May 2019. They currently live in a mansion in Rio de Janeiro.

splash contacted Belo’s adviser, who informed that the values ​​are being discussed and that the couple has not signed any lease agreement for that property.

“The financial and legal responsibilities related to the term are the responsibility of the Central de Shows e Eventos Ltda., not the couple. The Judiciary itself pronounced itself in this sense by denying the exclusion of the company from the process”, he says in a note.

“The artist and his wife will ask the TJSP to stop being part of the action. They just didn’t do it because they were not duly cited in the process, without even having defended themselves so far – which will be done in their own action. of the case through the mistaken and irresponsible work of journalists specialized in covering celebrities, who do not shy away from treating in a light way a matter as serious as the housing of a family and its right to defense in this area”.

It’s not the first time the artist has been sued by a landlord after being late with rent payments. In 2017, the singer left the house where he lived with Gracyanne Barbosa in Jardim Paulista at dawn to avoid fanfare, according to the investigation. UOL.

According to the property manager, the debt exceeded R$ 500 thousand.