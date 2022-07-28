Bettina, from the meme: What happened to the influencer who won R$ 1 million

“What bothered me the most was not the exposure of my life, but of the people around me. I took responsibility for what I said, but they turned my father’s story upside down because at that moment when you’re on the target of all of Brazil, they start to investigate your life, right? And distorted a lot of things. They said that my father was the richest guy in Santa Catarina. Nobody knows the reality. They talked a lot about my boyfriend. These are the injustices of social media and the evil of cancellation”, he recalls.