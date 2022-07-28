Bettina, from the meme: What happened to the influencer who won R$ 1 million

At 25, she uses her reach on social media – she has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram alone – to teach digital marketing strategies. In recent years, she offered a course on finance and to this day she sees the reflections of the meme she starred in.
“One thing left me very much at peace. [ao virar meme] is that the truth is the daughter of time. Whoever cursed me on Twitter later didn’t even remember that I exist. And there were those who opened their eyes when they saw me talking about investment. A lot of people say to me, ‘Bettina, thanks for that meme because it changed my life. I started investing at that time,” he says.
Bettina describes the meme episode as “the craziest experience” she’s ever had. Despite the positive influence she believes she has imparted, she doesn’t downplay the mistakes she made. For her, the main failure was communication – but there is no regret about the content of the message.
Remember the video that became a meme
“The biggest mistake was the words used. Every story is true, but today I wouldn’t say it was simple, right? It’s not simple! Because I said: ‘I started with R$ 1,520 and today I have more than 1 million. That simple’. It wasn’t simple, and it was an out-of-the-way story. The video actually could have made it clearer that there were contributions along the way, obviously!” she clarifies.
Bettina’s intention was to show that it is possible to start investing even with little money, even with the purchase of shares. From lemons, she knew how to channel so much attention to professionally reinvent herself and thus make a delicious lemonade.
“My life changed from water to wine because this event gave me the opportunity to have the reach I have today. I have a spotlight to speak the things I believe in. I was able to diversify my sources of income, I became an influencer, I make money from Instagram and other brands. I can launch my own products”, he exemplifies.
In addition to all this, Bettina still claims that she has grown a lot with what she has been through. “When an entire country is talking about you, you have to create strength from nothing and an emotional intelligence that makes you mature very quickly”, she analyzes. After the first message that went viral, a retraction video was published at the time.
Persecution and “New Name”
Shortly after becoming a meme, what most worried Bettina, who until then had lived a life of anonymity, was the persecution suffered by close people and the dissemination of fake news.
“What bothered me the most was not the exposure of my life, but of the people around me. I took responsibility for what I said, but they turned my father’s story upside down because at that moment when you’re on the target of all of Brazil, they start to investigate your life, right? And distorted a lot of things. They said that my father was the richest guy in Santa Catarina. Nobody knows the reality. They talked a lot about my boyfriend. These are the injustices of social media and the evil of cancellation”, he recalls.
Another fake news that she denies was about a millionaire fine that would have been applied to Empiricus for the meme advertising. “We signed a term with Conar [Conselho Nacional de Autorregulamentação Publicitária] that we would have to change the tone of our marketing advertisements. But this story of a fine of R$ 1 million, R$ 2 million… that never existed”.
The digital influencer never suffered persecution in real life, but she was afraid. To avoid problems, she thought it best to change the name on the Uber app, the private transportation company.
“When I say my name is Bettina, a lot of people remember. Even my name at Uber is Bruna, so I don’t take the risk. It was dangerous, right? Bruna stayed and I never changed,” she says.
Bettina’s mission: “I achieved my freedom”
Bettina was born in Alphaville, an upscale neighborhood of São Paulo, in a family with good financial conditions. Until her father was fired from the company he worked for. The standard of living has changed. Her father got another job in Santa Catarina and the family moved south. It is in this context, of financial difficulty, that the influencer sought knowledge to learn how to deal with money.
While still taking a business course, she fulfilled her dream of working at Empiricus as a copywriter. In just two years, after being promoted a few times, Bettina became a partner in the company, which she is no longer part of with a fixed employment relationship.
Asked what her financial goal at 25 is, she says: “I’ve already achieved my freedom, I’m not driven to achieve that much anymore. I want to do things that help me fulfill my purpose.”
“As I suffered a lot at the time of cancellation, today I am armored. I have no problem saying what I believe for fear of how they will face it. I’m talking about finance, investment, entrepreneurship, but also on the emotional side. I myself worked like crazy, put aside my psychic, created anxiety and spent two years taking antidepressants. I changed from water to wine”, he says.
For her, even the relationship with money is different. And that is also what she wants to convey to those who accompany her.
“I insist that people have financial intelligence, but that they see money for what it is: a means to achieve certain things. Money buys a bed, but it doesn’t buy sleep. He buys a flower, but he doesn’t buy love,” she teaches.