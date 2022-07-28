‘Beyond Illusion’: Heloísa begs Violeta’s forgiveness for past betrayal | come around

“What? Is Olivia Matias’ daughter? So it was never his delusion?”, Violeta will ask.

Matias will then donate blood to Olivia, but this will not ease the tension in the family. Violeta will not hide the disappointment she feels for her sister and, already at home, will demand satisfaction from Heloísa.

“Matias would tell me about the books he read, the cases he judged, the places in the world he had visited. I hadn’t seen my brother-in-law in years and I was completely enchanted. Yes, Violet, I fell in love. That beautiful, older and powerful man seduced me with false promises and I gave myself to him”, reveals Heloísa, crying, begging for forgiveness.

Heloísa will still say that Matias threatened her life when she revealed that she was pregnant.

“And threatened my daughter too! Why do you think I didn’t tell Dad his name? Why do you think I gave up on Olivia? Because I panicked, afraid he would kill the girl!”, Heloísa says.

Not believing that her husband could be so cruel, Violeta will end the conversation with her sister. The next day, it will be Matias’ turn to be questioned by his wife.

“For know, Your Honor, that to me you were a coward! Coward for sleeping with a girl and coward for not telling her where her daughter was. I don’t recognize you anymore, Matias. He acted like a monster!”, accuses Violeta, who will also mention Elisa’s death.

At the hospital, Olivia will wake up fine from the surgery and discover that everyone knows that Matias is her father. The former judge will visit his daughter in the hospital and will be questioned by her.

“Is it true that you killed Elisa by accident and blamed her boyfriend? Is that what bothers you so much… Dad?”, Olivia will ask.

What will Matias answer? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!

