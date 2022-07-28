Beyond the Illusion: After the arrival of a love from the past, Leticia needs to decide and Lorenzo says: “I’ll understand…”

In the next chapters of “Beyond Illusion”, leticia (Larissa Nunes) will need to make an important decision. Everything happens when Bento (Matheus Dias) returns from Italy ready to conquer his beloved and, for that, he will have to compete with his best friend, Lorenzo (Guilherme Prates).

The situation gets even more complicated when the young woman discovers that her mother-in-law, Lorenzo’s mother, is responsible for burning Bento’s letters, in which he warned that he was returning to the country. Giovanna (Roberta Gualda) will admit guilt and will be forced by her son to tell what she did to Bento and his family. “They can curse me, crucify me, throw stones at me. But at the time I only thought about Lorenzo, about the love he has felt for Leticia since bambino”, explains Giovanna.

While ‘digesting’ the hurt with his mother, Lorenzo sympathizes with his friend’s pain and ends up making a surprising speech: “Bento, I want you to know that Leticia didn’t stay with me after the wedding ceremony. If you want to be together, I’ll understand perfectly. I will leave the way clear”.

The next chapter, which is scheduled to air next Thursday (28), will show Letícia’s decision. Even if Lorenzo has talked to Bento, the young woman will end up choosing to remain married to Giovanna’s son.