Beyond the Illusion: Violeta gets furious, lets go of the verb and confronts Matias for seducing Heloísa: “Like a monster…”

In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion (Malu Galli) will find out about the atrocities of Matias (Antonio Calloni) and will confront her husband. In scenes scheduled to air this weekIsadora’s mother (Larissa Manoela) will discover that the ex-judge seduced and impregnated her sister, Heloísa (Paloma Duarte), years ago.

After revealing the truth about Olivia’s (Débora Osório) paternity, Heloísa tells Violeta the whole truth. “Matias told me about the books he read, the cases he judged, the places he had visited. I hadn’t seen my brother-in-law in years and I was completely enchanted. Yes, Violet, I fell in love. That handsome, older, powerful man seduced me with false promises and I gave myself to him.”tells everything, in tears.

Still feeling bad about the situation, Violeta ends the conversation with her sister and goes to rest. However, the next day, after Heloísa’s painful revelation, the weaver’s owner decides to have a frank conversation with the former judge. “For know, Your Honor, that to me you were a coward!”she points out.

Eugênio’s ex-lover (Marcello Novaes) continues to point out her husband’s mistakes and even calls him a monster. “Coward for sleeping with a girl and coward for not telling her where her daughter was. I don’t recognize you anymore, Matias. You acted like a monster!”finishes Violeta, still shaken.