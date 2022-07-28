Black Panther 2 Actor Asks Fans to Control Expectations

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Winston Duke asked fans to rein in expectations around Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Black Panther 2).

Despite being a sequel, the actor warned that it will have a slightly different style. So it won’t be quite like the first movie.

“It’s important to set aside any expectations that this movie will be like the first Black Panther. This narrative has evolved and changed, as have the characters and circumstances in Wakanda itself.”

“For me in particular, I just had to let go of the expectation that it would be like the first movie, allowing this new one to be something of its own.”

Movie awaited by fans

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Black Panther 2) will address the death of T’Challa, who was played by Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away in 2020.

The plot will bring Namor as the main villain. The character is old in Marvel comics, but will have his origin changed to avoid comparisons with DC’s Aquaman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Black Panther 2) will hit theaters on November 10.