Black Panther 2 | Actor warns fans about their expectations

The exciting trailer for Black Panther 2 brought high expectations for the film, which according to the actor are not healthy for the audience experience.

talking to the Entertainment WeeklyWinston Duke (M’Baku) said that the audience should get it out of their head that they are going to see something similar to the first movie of the black Pantherbecause Wakanda Forever is a different movie, which works on its own.

The actor recommends this from his own experience, as he claims that he came to enjoy the experience more when he saw the plot of black panther 2 looking forward to working on something new.

“It’s also important to set aside any expectations that this movie will be the same as the first Black Panther. This narrative has evolved and changed, as have all the characters and circumstances of Wakanda itself. For me, in particular, I had to let go of the expectation that this would be something like the first movie, me, and allow this movie to be its own thing.” – Said Duke.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from the intervening powers of the world following the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans struggle to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia’s help (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path to the Kingdom of Wakanda.

In addition to introducing Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) as Namor, king of a secret undersea nation, the film also features Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Ironheart, and Michaela Coel as Aneka.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for November 10 in Brazil, with Ryan Coogler in the direction.